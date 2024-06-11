Ōtautahi represents on the shortlists for the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults 2024

Last week's big booky news was the announcement of the 2024 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults finalists. The shortlists was summed up by Maia Bennett (convenor of the judges):
“There were many titles filled with humour to spark joy and provoke giggles, alongside explorations of big topics of identity, climate change, grief, mental health and history that are relevant to curious younger readers,” says 2024 convenor of judges Maia Bennett (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), who is a public and secondary school librarian in Wānaka.
Local authors and illustrators are well represented, with Christchurch people in SIX of the seven categories! The Christchurch finalists are:
Picture Book Award finalist
Hilary Jean Tapper is nominated for At the Bach Joy Cowley, illustrated by Hilary Jean Tapper (Gecko Press)At the Bach
Wright Family Foundation Esther Glen Award for Junior Fiction finalist
Rachael King is nominated for Read Ky's review of The Grimmelings
Russell Clark Award for Illustration finalist and Elsie Locke Award for Non-Fiction finalist
Patu: The New Zealand Wars, written and illustrated by Gavin Bishop (Tainui, Ngāti Awa) (Penguin Random House NZ) - nominated in two categories.
Young Adult Fiction Award finalist and NZSA Best First Book Award finalist
Melanie Dixon A M Dixon is nominated in two categories for New Dawning (One Tree House)
There's a WORD Christchurch connection, with two WORD alumni amongst the finalists. Melanie Dixon was a WORD Programmer-at-large in 2023, and Rachael King was WORD's literary director until 2021.
Winners of the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults - including the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year - will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at Pipitea Marae in Wellington on 14 August 2024. Congratulations and good luck to our Christchurch finalists.
Check the Awards pages for more information.
Young Adult Fiction Award shortlist
- Catch a Falling Star, Eileen Merriman (Penguin Random House NZ)
- New Dawning, A M Dixon (One Tree House)
- The Sparrow, Tessa Duder (Penguin Random House NZ)
- Tonight, I Burn, Katharine J Adams (Hachette Aotearoa New Zealand)
- Tsunami, Ned Wenlock (Earth's End Publishing)
Picture Book Award shortlist
- At the Bach, Joy Cowley, illustrated by Hilary Jean Tapper (Gecko Press) - Read our interview with illustrator of this title, Hilary Jean Tapper
- Dazzlehands, Sacha Cotter, illustrated by Josh Morgan (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Rongowhakaata, Te Whānau-a-Kai) (Huia Publishers)
- Hatch and Match, Ruth Paul (Walker Books Australia)
- Lucy and the Dark, Melinda Szymanik, illustrated by Vasanti Unka (Penguin Random House NZ)
- Paku Manu Ariki Whakatakapōkai, Michaela Keeble, illustrated by Tokerau Brown (Gecko Press) - Read Justice's review of this title
Wright Family Foundation Esther Glen Award for Junior Fiction shortlist
- DoubleDippers!, Raymond McGrath (Scholastic New Zealand)
- Lopini the Legend, Feana Tu‘akoi (Scholastic New Zealand)
- Nine Girls, Stacy Gregg (Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Pūkeko, Ngāti Maru Hauraki) (Penguin Random House NZ)
- Take Me to Your Leader, Leonie Agnew (Penguin Random House NZ)
- The Grimmelings, Rachael King (Allen & Unwin) - Read Ky's review of this title.
Elsie Locke Award for Non-Fiction shortlist
- Patu: The New Zealand Wars, Gavin Bishop (Tainui, Ngāti Awa) (Penguin Random House NZ)
- The Observologist: A Handbook for Mounting Very Small Scientific Expeditions, Giselle Clarkson (Gecko Press)
- Tuatara: A Living Treasure, Katie Furze, illustrated by Ned Barraud (Scholastic New Zealand)
- Ultrawild: An Audacious Plan to Rewild Every City on Earth, Steve Mushin (Allen & Unwin)
- Wot Knot You Got? Mophead's Guide to Life, Selina Tusitala Marsh (Auckland University Press)
Wright Family Foundation Te Kura Pounamu Award for Te Reo Māori shortlist
- He Tārū Kahika, Melinda Szymanik, illustrated by Isobel Joy Te Aho-White (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu), translated by Pānia Papa (Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Mahuta) (Scholastic New Zealand)
- Nani Jo me ngā Mokopuna Porohīanga, Moira Wairama, illustrated by Margaret Tolland (Baggage Books) - Read Justice's review of the English language version of this title
- Te Pīkari Pipi, Angie Belcher, illustrated by Lily Uivel, translated by Pānia Papa (Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Mahuta) (Scholastic New Zealand)
- Te Pukapuka ka kore e Pānuihia, Tim Tipene (Ngāti Kurī, Te Uri-o-Hau, Ngāti Whātua), illustrated by Nicoletta Benella, translated by Kanapu Rangitauira (Te Arawa, Ngati Porou, Te Whakatohea) (Oratia Books)
- Te Rā Kura Ki Aotearoa, Donovan Bixley, translated by Darryn Joseph (Ngāti Maniapoto, Rereahu) (Upstart Press)
Russell Clark Award for Illustration shortlist
- Dazzlehands, illustrated by Josh Morgan (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Rongowhakaata, Te Whānau-a-Kai) (Huia Publishers)
- Paku Manu Ariki Whakatakapōkai, illustrated by Tokerau Brown (Gecko Press)
- Patu: The New Zealand Wars, illustrated by Gavin Bishop (Tainui, Ngāti Awa) (Penguin Random House NZ)
- Samples from the Lab, illustrated by Rob Foote (Creativity Unleashed)
- The Dream Factory, illustrated by Zak Ātea (Te Āti Awa Taranaki) (Huia Publishers)
Best First Book Award
- A M Dixon, New Dawning (One Tree House)
- Tokerau Brown (illustrator), Paku Manu Ariki Whakatakapōkai (Gecko Press)
- Tangaroa Paul (Muriwhenua) (author), Rere Atu Taku Poi! Let My Poi Fly! (Oratia Books)
- Ned Wenlock, Tsunami (Earth's End Publishing)
- Steve Mushin, Ultrawild: An Audacious Plan to Rewild Every City on Earth (Allen & Unwin)
See our New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults pages to find out more and see previous winners and finalists.
