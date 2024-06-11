Ōtautahi represents on the shortlists for the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults 2024

Last week's big booky news was the announcement of the 2024 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults finalists. The shortlists was summed up by Maia Bennett (convenor of the judges):

“There were many titles filled with humour to spark joy and provoke giggles, alongside explorations of big topics of identity, climate change, grief, mental health and history that are relevant to curious younger readers,” says 2024 convenor of judges Maia Bennett (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), who is a public and secondary school librarian in Wānaka.

Local authors and illustrators are well represented, with Christchurch people in SIX of the seven categories! The Christchurch finalists are:

Picture Book Award finalist

Hilary Jean Tapper is nominated for At the Bach by Joy Cowley, illustrated by Hilary Jean Tapper (Gecko Press)

Wright Family Foundation Esther Glen Award for Junior Fiction finalist

Rachael King is nominated for The Grimmelings

The Grimmelings



Russell Clark Award for Illustration finalist and Elsie Locke Award for Non-Fiction finalist

Patu: The New Zealand Wars, written and illustrated by Gavin Bishop (Tainui, Ngāti Awa) (Penguin Random House NZ) - nominated in two categories.

Patu



Young Adult Fiction Award finalist and NZSA Best First Book Award finalist

Melanie Dixon A M Dixon is nominated in two categories for New Dawning (One Tree House)

New Dawning



There's a WORD Christchurch connection, with two WORD alumni amongst the finalists. Melanie Dixon was a WORD Programmer-at-large in 2023, and Rachael King was WORD's literary director until 2021.

Winners of the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults - including the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year - will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at Pipitea Marae in Wellington on 14 August 2024. Congratulations and good luck to our Christchurch finalists.

Young Adult Fiction Award shortlist

Picture Book Award shortlist

Wright Family Foundation Esther Glen Award for Junior Fiction shortlist

Elsie Locke Award for Non-Fiction shortlist

Wright Family Foundation Te Kura Pounamu Award for Te Reo Māori shortlist

Russell Clark Award for Illustration shortlist

Best First Book Award

See our New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults pages to find out more and see previous winners and finalists.