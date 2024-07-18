Tusiata Avia

by

Today Frank Film has released the video story Tusiata Avia. It's a beautiful insight into Tusiata - award-winning Ōtautahi poet, performer, and writer. 

Here's more about Tusiata:

The Savage Coloniser Show - 10 to 13 September, WORD Christchurch

Written by Tusiata Avia MNZM
Directed by Anapela Polatava’ivao ONZM

Following on from the internationally triumphant production of Tusiata Avia ’s Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, FCC theatre company brings to ferocious life the acclaimed writer’s The Savage Coloniser Book. The cast includes Stacey Leilua (Wild Dogs Under My Skirt/Young Rock), Petmal Petelo (Wild Dogs Under My Skirt/Things That Matter), Joanna Mika-Toloa (Wild Dogs Under My Skirt/The Factory), Ilaisaane Green (Wild Dogs Under My Skirt/Red, White & Brass film), Mario Faumui (Co-founder Fine Fatale, Wild Dogs Under My Skirt choreograher) and Katalaina Polata’ivao-Saute who made her acting debut in the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival season.

Read Tusiata

Tusiata has spoken: WORD Christchurch 2023
Nora gets inspired by Tusiata Avia whose chosen career came about because “... brown girls like me from Aranui didn’t become writers.”

Wild dogs under my skirt - 2019 review
