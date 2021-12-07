Fantastic Future Flow – Year’s Best Aotearoa New Zealand Science Fiction & Fantasy Volume III

Year's Best Aotearoa New Zealand Science Fiction & Fantasy Volume III edited by Marie Hodgkinson is out now in ebook and paperback. It's the third volume in Paper Road Press's annual anthology series celebrating the strength and diversity of local SFF writing. This is award-winning stuff. “For Want of Human Parts”, by Casey Lucas won the Sir Julius Vogel Award for Best Short Story and “Salt White, Rose Red” by Emily Brill-Holland, “Synaesthete” by Melanie Harding-Shaw, and “How to Get a Girlfriend (When You’re a Terrifying Monster)” by Marie Cardno were finalists.

The great thing about an anthology is you can dip in and out. There might be some duds, but you can move along to the next thing. Not here. It is All Gems, No Filler. These Aotearoa writers are bringing it, big time. The introduction by editor Marie puts it well:

Far from being cut off from the rest of the SFF world, writers from Aotearoa continue to share their words and worlds around the globe.

The stories range from a couple of pages (university time travel humour in "They probably play the viola" by Jack Remiel Cottrell), to stories that read as a chapter from a novel.

The fantasy of the fairy tale is felt in stories like "Salt white, Rose Red" by Emily Brill-Holland and "Even the Clearest Water" by Andi C. Buchanan. There are the frissons of horror in "Synaesthete" by Melanie Harding-Shaw (claws, fangs, and eyes) and "The Secrets She Eats" by Nikky Lee (which calls back to witches and sin eaters and eldritch things). "Otto Hahn speaks to the dead" by Octavia Cade is a revelation, combining death, a haunted life, war, history, and pure existential horror:

He can't tell when science stopped being a wonder to him and started being a horror, but in the back of his mind now is a fear that the chemical death he brought on so many is a small thing. A small and burning thing, and what is coming is holocaust.

Where there is horror, there be monsters. In "For want of human parts" by Casey Lucas a creature made of scungey detritus lurks beneath the street, you feel sorry for this character as much as you feel repulsion. "How to get a girlfriend (when you're a terrifying monster)" by Marie Cardno is a funny and quirky timey wimey wibbly interdimensional love story. "How to build a unicorn" by Ōtautahi's own AJ Fitzwater is as clever and sharp as the hooves of the unicorns, and as painful as a wound from those hooves.

The stories resonate with a sense of time, history, and this place - Aotearoa. You can see it in "Kōhuia" by T Te Tau where the past and the now mesh, and we encounter extinct birds. More ancient birds as we meet moa (and charm them with music) in "The Moamancer (A Musomancer short story)" by Bing Turkby. Christchurch makes an appearance in "Death Confetti" by local writer Zoë Meager (Death is put in a cannon and blasted off New Brighton Pier). Wellington features in "A Love Note" by Melanie Harding-Shaw and that famed Wellington wind stars in "You can't beat Wellington on a good day" by Anna Kirtlan.

One of the strong through-lines in the collection is an imagined Aotearoa Eco-dystopia. You can see it in "The Waterfall" by Renee Liang, "The Double-Cab Club" by Tim Jones, "Wild horses" by Anthony Lapwood, "You and me at the end of the World" by Dave Agnew. "The turbine at the end of the World" by James Rowland, the last story in the book ends with a plea to that last turbine:

"I don't know how you're going to save us," she said, "but please do it soon. Before it's too late."

What makes this collection extra special is the flow. From story to story, the tales nod at each other in recognition, and they flow from one to the next in an elegant fashion. "Salt white, Rose Red" by Emily Brill-Holland and its roses, is followed by the eerie rose-related disease in "Florentina" by Paul Veart. Kia ora to editor Marie Hodgkinson, and the writers and publisher Paper Road Press. You have built something special.

Buy the book or eBook from Paper Road Press

Contents

New Zealand Gothic, by Jack Remiel Cottrell

Synaesthete, by Melanie Harding-Shaw

Kōhuia, by T Te Tau

Death confetti, by Zoë Meager

For Want of Human Parts, by Casey Lucas

How To Get A Girlfriend (When You’re A Terrifying Monster), by Marie Cardno

Salt White, Rose Red, by Emily Brill-Holland

Florentina, by Paul Veart

Otto Hahn Speaks to the Dead, by Octavia Cade

The Waterfall, by Renee Liang

The Double-Cab Club, by Tim Jones

Wild Horses, by Anthony Lapwood

You and Me at the End of the World, by Dave Agnew

The Secrets She Eats, by Nikky Lee

How To Build A Unicorn, by AJ Fitzwater

Even the Clearest Water, by Andi C. Buchanan

You Can’t Beat Wellington on a Good Day, by Anna Kirtlan

The Moamancer (A Musomancer short story), by Bing Turkby

They probably play the viola, by Jack Remiel Cottrell

Crater Island, by P.K. Torrens

A Love Note, by Melanie Harding-Shaw

The Turbine at the End of the World, by James Rowland

Listen to Marie Hodgkinson and with one of the writers in the collection, Terri Te Tau on Standing Room Only, RNZ

Read more in the series:

