Flower garland family challenge: Win tickets to The Sleeping Beauty

A timeless favourite of dance and music is coming to Christchurch in November.

Be in to win a family pass to see the magical stage production of The Sleeping Beauty! The prize is a ticket for two adults and two children to attend The Royal New Zealand Ballet production of The Sleeping Beauty on Saturday 21 November, 1.30pm at the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Get green-fingered with flowers and foliage, or crafty with paper, paint and glue to make a flower garland fit for a fairy-tale wedding!

Work together with your friends or family on this fun and creative challenge – just in time for the school holidays! Entries open Monday 28 September and close Friday 30 October 2020.

Competition is open to all ages. Pick up an entry form from any library or download the entry form.

Attach your completed entry form to your creation and drop off at any one of our Christchurch City Libraries. Check out our library opening hours and locations.

If your entry includes fresh foliage, please take photographs from each angle and submit these instead. A librarian can help you with this if necessary.

Conditions of entry

Competition is open from Monday 28 September – 5pm Friday 30 October 2020. Entries must be returned to any one of the Christchurch City Libraries by 5pm on Friday 30 October 2020. Winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website. Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into. Prize is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form. Prize is for 2 adults & 2 children to attend The Royal New Zealand Ballet production of The Sleeping Beauty on Saturday 21 November, 1.30pm at the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Entries will become property of the Christchurch City Libraries. Alternatively, if you would like your entry returned, please note this on your entry form, or email us at libraryevents@ccc.govt.nz and we will sort out pick up details following the close of the competition.

Get inspired