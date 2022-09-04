The Great WORD Story Hunt at Tūranga: WORD Christchurch 2022

Follow me on the Great WORD Story Hunt at Tūranga to find writers reading their books to tamariki.

First, pick up a card. You have clues to follow, and you might find an author ...

Follow the instructions, and you end up behind the curtain on Hapori, listening to writer Sarina Dickson with illustrator Hilary Jean Tapper.

They were reading A stick and a stone.

Next clue takes up up up to Auahatanga the 4th floor, where you will meet author Maysoon Salama and hear her beautiful story Aya and the butterfly.

I was wearing a monarch butterfly headband and accidentally toned in with this beautiful book! It is available both in English and Arabic, and also as an audiobook you can listen to online in Arabic and English.

Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3 is where we found Maria Gill reading The King's Medal.

Georgia Latu was reading from her book Ngā mihi to a group on Tuakiri.



And at the end, a pile of books was won by some lucky kids who had done the Story Hunt much quicker than me!

Everyone got to meet the authors and have their books signed.



