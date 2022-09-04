The Great WORD Story Hunt at Tūranga: WORD Christchurch 2022

Follow me on the Great WORD Story Hunt at Tūranga to find writers reading their books to tamariki.

First, pick up a card. You have clues to follow, and you might find an author ...

The Great WORD story hunt

Follow the instructions, and you end up behind the curtain on Hapori, listening to writer Sarina Dickson with illustrator Hilary Jean Tapper.
They were reading A stick and a stone

Sarina Dickson and Hilary Jean Tapper at The Great WORD story hunt

Next clue takes up up up to Auahatanga the 4th floor, where you will meet author Maysoon Salama and hear her beautiful story Aya and the butterfly
I was wearing a monarch butterfly headband and accidentally toned in with this beautiful book! It is available both in English and Arabic, and also as an audiobook you can listen to online in Arabic and English.

Maysoon Salama and librarian at The Great WORD story hunt

Tūhuratanga | Discovery, Level 3 is where we found Maria Gill reading The King's Medal

Maria Gill at The Great WORD story hunt

Georgia Latu was reading from her book Ngā mihi to a group on Tuakiri.
Georgia Latu at The Great WORD story hunt

And at the end, a pile of books was won by some lucky kids who had done the Story Hunt much quicker than me!
Everyone got to meet the authors and have their books signed.
Great Story Hunt authors sign books

More Photos of the Great WORD Story Hunt

WORD Christchurch Festival 2022 Coverage

Visit our page of WORD 2022 Festival coverage and info

WORD Christchurch information

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries