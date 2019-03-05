Get your motor running – Haynes Manuals AllAccess

Do you like to tinker with cars or motorbikes? We have a brand new eResource for you: Haynes Manuals AllAccess gives you access to over 600 online motor manuals.

So start tinkering with your vehicle, whether it is a Ford Escort or a Jaguar X-Type. There is even a collection on one of New Zealand's favourite cars — the Toyota Corolla.

If you prefer two wheels to four, Haynes have you covered with a great range of motorcycle manuals including, Vespas, Suzukis and Harley Davidsons.

John Haynes, the creator of Haynes Motor Manuals, died recently at the age of 80. The first Haynes Manual (for the Austin Healey Sprite) was published in 1966 and since then 200 million manuals have been sold. John Haynes's process was a simple one — dismantle a car and rebuild, record the process with clear diagrams and procedures.

Find out more about John Haynes.

So before you head out on the highway looking for adventure, be sure your vehicle is running smoothly. Use a Haynes manual to check out everything from drivebelts to disc brakes.