In remembrance of those who served: The contribution of Māori Servicemen in the First World War

There are some great titles in our collection for those looking for reading material in remembrance of Māori who served in the First World War. Try one of the following:

He Rau Mahara



Published in 2017 by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, the book is an acknowledgement to Ngāi Tahu Servicemen who enlisted in the first world war. There is also a website of the same name, He Rau Mahara that contains images and memoirs of the Ngāi Tahu soldiers of the Great War, a timeline of World War 1 and a Roll of honour.

Te Hokowhitu A Tu : the Maori Pioneer Battalion in the First World War / Christopher Pugsley



Written by historian Christopher Pugsley this book tells the story of the first Māori contingent, Te Hokowhitu a Tu, which sailed in 1915, followed by the New Zealand Pioneer Battalion, which was formed as a unit of the New Zealand Division on 20 February 1916 in Egypt following the evacuation of New Zealanders from Gallipoli in December 1915. In 1917, The New Zealand (Māori) Pioneer Battalion was formed as a Māori Unit on 1 September 1917. Over 2, 200 men would serve in the battalion from Gallipoli, to France and Flanders.

Maori in the Great War



A reprint of the James Cowan text first published in 1926, discusses the major Māori contribution in World War.

See our First World War guides for more titles, in particular:

Or try our Māori contribution to WWI resource list