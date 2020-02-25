Labyrinth in the Library – Exhibition and workshops (Saturday 29 February to Sunday 26 April)

Exploring the landscape of the mind through creativity. The labyrinth, an installation by artist Robyn Webster, examines the concept of individual and collaborative creativity. Local artists, choreographers, filmmakers, musicians, storytellers will respond to the artwork throughout the exhibition and opportunities for the public to respond and contribute.

Performance

Celebrate creativity with performances from dancers, musicians, storytellers and more, amidst a labyrinth installation. See the creative process in action in an open rehearsal the day before the performance.

Free, no bookings required

Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Open Rehearsal: Saturday 7 March, throughout the day

Performance: Sunday 8 March, 3pm

A weaving workshop where you will learn to weave harakeke and create a collaborative piece.

Bookings required, ages 13+.

Nga Purapura / Activity Room, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Sunday 5 April, 2pm

Robyn Webster talks about the inspiration behind the labyrinth installation and her thoughts about the creative process.

Free, no bookings required

Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2

Thursday 23 April, 6pm

Sensing Art: Creative Workshops

Immerse yourself in the psychology of Robyn Webster’s artwork; Labyrinth, and reflect on your own inner worlds. These sessions are a chance to explore your creative side in a series of 4 workshops designed to engage with your artistic processes, language and skills. This is a space to converse or quietly reflect while you draw with a variety of mediums. Each session is focused on the different ways we all experience art, with the last workshop being an opportunity to turn your drawing and learnings into a physical object using the tech in Tūranga.

You may choose to attend one or more workshops.

Workshops are free,13+ years. Bookings are required.

Focuses on translating sight to image using our drawing skills. Immersing ourselves in Robyn Webster’s Artwork; Labyrinth, we will explore tone, form, depth, shapes, lines, developing our techniques and how we talk about what we are seeing when we look at art.

Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2

Thursday 5 March, 6pm to 7.30pm

Focuses on what goes on in our minds while creating. An artwork is often only the final product of a creative process; in this session engages with the journey of making artwork. Developing our best work from the 1st session we will focus on how ideas come to be; and what does the art make you think about?

Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2

Thursday 12 March, 6pm to 7.30pm

Session three explores how experience and emotions of an artwork can develop your project further, exploring reflection and conversation, refining and deciding on final routes through learning about how we can we express our emotions visually through developing a series of artwork ourselves

Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2

Thursday 19 March, 6pm to 7.30pm

Session four: What are you doing? (only open to people who have attended one of the previous workshops)

Focusing on taking conceptual ideas and/or finished work and pushing them further using the creative technologies at Tūranga. Focusing on an actioned response to the artwork, how has this process shaped your understanding of Labyrinth?

Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4

Thursday 26 March, 6pm to 7.30pm