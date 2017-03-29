Mr. Bunny’s Chocolate Factory – a timely tale

Mr Bunny's Chocolate Factory couldn't be a more timely tale for Easter!

The publication of this picture book just happens to coincide with the announcement of the closure of the Cadbury chocolate factory in Dunedin, a decision prompted by profit motives. And factory farming is not far from the news either. This story is surprisingly topical on both fronts.

Mr Bunny's Chocolate Factory

How do you think chocolate eggs are made? Chickens eat chocolate and then lay chocolate eggs, of course! There is a factory... run by a bunny... and in the factory works some chickens ...underpaid and overworked. Take a look inside the inner workings of this chocolate factory about to fracture... you'll find great greed, a big bad boss and weary workers.

If you fancy a serving of morality along with your morsels of treats, Mr Bunny is a wonderful way to engage young children with the ideas of greed and excess and reflect on how people - or animals - should be treated. This is story for our times, in more ways than one.

