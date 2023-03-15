Neurodiversity Celebration Week at Tūranga: 13 -19 March 2023

Brains. They are pretty amazing things. We all have one, and they help keep us alive, and make us who we are. ... And they are all different.

This year, we are getting behind Neurodiversity Celebration Week (13-19 March) to promote and celebrate those brains that think differently.

Founded in 2018 by Siena Castellon, Neurodiversity Celebration Week was started as a way to change the perception around learning differences, and to celebrate the strengths and talents of people who are neurodivergent.

When you celebrate neurodiversity it shows that you recognise and respect those who think differently. The term ‘neurodiversity’ is often used as an umbrella term for learning differences such as Dyslexia, Autism, ADHD, Dyspraxia, and more, and there have been many well-known and famous neurodivergent people throughout history, succeeding in all different areas: gymnast Simone Biles in the sporting world; scientists like Alan Turing, whose work with Artificial Intelligence (AI) has led to so many of today’s cool tools; tech gurus and entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs and Richard Branson, and so many more.

Pop along to Tūranga this week to see and hear from some of our local neurodiverse community:

see an exhibition from Yaniv Janson, a young artist living with epilepsy and autism, or participate in his hands-on Colour Me Happy workshop (bookings required): Thursday 16 March, 3pm – Saturday 18 March.

listen to Beth Beamish, author of Dyslexia: Wrestling with an Octopus, speak about her experience with dyslexia in her own and her son’s life, and learn what resources Christchurch City Libraries has available to support readers with dyslexia: Sunday 19 March, 2-3pm

learn positive psychology parenting tips from clinical psychologist and family therapist Dr Annick Janson in her Positive Parenting talk for parents: Saturday March 18, 11am-12pm

check out Christchurch City Libraries’ resources about neurodiversity, or about neurodiverse people like those mentioned above

We are really excited to celebrate everyone’s different brains this – and every! – week, and we look forward to having you along to join us at these events!