New Books – 29 June

Hi readers, some treats this week:

This biography caught my eye - the authorised story of Nina Simone.

What Happened, Miss Simone?

What Happened, Miss Simone? is inspired by a documentary. Music journalist Alan Light (The Holy or Unbroken : Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley and the unlikely ascent of Hallelujah, and Lets Go Crazy: Prince and the Making of Purple Rain) draws on Nina's diaries, rare interviews and her daughter's memories to tell the story of the 'real' Miss Simone' - a classically trained pianist, civil rights activist and one of the greatest artists of the last century. Did you know she rang David Bowie often? His cover of Wild is The Wind is one of my favourites.

Next up, some Sci-fi. The Switch is Justina Robson's twelfth book. She's won two Arthur C. Clarke awards and been nominated for many others. GoodReads is calling this one 'ground breaking.'

The Switch

Harmony is a 'perfect' society. To maintain this illusion, the defective are 'dealt with' (eradicated). Nico and Twostar are two tough cookies from the slums. They are survivors. Can they overcome Nico being sentenced to death for murder, or the loss of his mind?

The River Sings is Sandra Leigh Price's second book. An historical novel, it has been awarded the Women's Weekly Book Club Great Read seal of approval.

The River Sings

The River Sings follows the fortunes of Eglantine, from mysterious beginnings in London to her father's transportation to the Australian colonies for pick-pocketing. Eglantine must live by her wits and follow his footsteps if she is to survive.

In Lies the Mushroom Pickers Told, by Tom Phelan, journalist Patrick Bracken returns to the village of his childhood in Gohen, Ireland. He's come back to investigate two deaths that occurred when he was a child. Patrick knows the deaths weren't accidental, the legal ruling, because he and his best friend were witnesses...

Lies the Mushroom Pickers Told

