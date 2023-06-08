New Zealand Garden Bird Survey – 24 June to 2 July 2023

Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research runs Te Tatauranga o ngā Manu Māra o Aotearoa – The New Zealand Garden Bird Survey annually at the end of June. This is a good time of year as birds are attracted to gardens in winter when there is less food for them elsewhere.

Between Saturday 24 June to and Sunday 2 July, we are all being asked to count the birds we see and hear in our gardens and backyards.
Here is what you need to do to take part:

Bird ID and Tally Sheet
Te Puka Tautohu, Tatau Manu

  1. Select your garden, park, school or marae.
    Kōwhiria tōu māra, pāka, kura, marae rānei.
  2. Choose any ONE day between Saturday 24 June and Sunday 2 July.
    Kōwhiria tetahi rangi KOTAHI i te wa o te arotaki.
    Ko nga rangi o nga tau e toru e whai ake nei, ko enei:
    24 Pipiri – 3 Hōngongoi 2023
  3. Look for birds for ONE HOUR in your survey area.
    Kia KOTAHI hāora koe e kimi manu ana i te wāhi kua
    kōwhiria e koe mō te tatauranga nei.
  4. For each species, record the HIGHEST number seen or heard at one time.
    Whakamahia tēnei puka tatau hei tuhi i te maha NUI KATOA o ia momo manu ka kitea (ka rangona rānei) i te wā kotahi.
  5. Submit your results online.
    Tukua mai ō tatauranga mā te ara tuihono.

You will find tally sheets, activity books, and colouring in entry forms at our libraries.

Tally sheet for easy counting

NZ Garden Bird Survey tally sheet, opens a new window
Print the tally sheet [PDF]

What you discover could contribute important scientific data for understanding our garden birds and what we can do to protect and nurture them. This information will help to make our gardens and parks places where wildlife can thrive and people can enjoy and benefit from the delights that nature has to offer.

If you are keen to take part, then visit the NZ Garden Bird Survey website to find tally sheets and identification guides to help you identify what you see. Do it with a team, make it a fun activity for your whānau!

Enter a competition

More about New Zealand birds

NZ Garden Birds Survey

List created by robcruickshank

Books for people taking part in the annual NZ Garden Bird Survey




View Full List

You can also help by spreading the word on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the hashtag #NZGardenBirdSurvey.

Happy birding!

