Ngā Whāinga – Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori Challenges 2021 – Stand together

This year for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, the Māori Services team shares some whakataukī and ideas around keeping well.

Ko koe, ko au, ko tāua.

You, me, we.

We can achieve so much when we work together. But it is always important to remember that the things we achieve are not by our hand alone, rather it is a team effort. Māori have a whakataukī / saying ‘ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, he toa takitini’ – my strength is not as an individual, but as a collective.

This whakatauākī talks about team work. Examples can be seen in sport when points are scored. The scorer will always acknowledge their team mates because of their efforts made it possible.

There are examples too in our everyday life, such as you and your siblings or friends working together to build something or achieve something.

Hei mahi - things to do



Help cook a whanau meal (preparing and cleaning up)

Make a list of the times you were part of a group/team that achieved something. Don’t forget to write down: how you felt, how you helped, and how the rest of the group helped.

Think of some ways you can help / support others to achieve their goals

Think of a situation where you can use ‘ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, he toa takitini.’

