PAKIHERE ROKIROKI MĀORI – Māori Podcasts

Recently my Netflix watch list has been getting shorter and shorter, however I do have a backlog of really informative and interesting Māori podcasts that I am working my way through (luckily). They are a great way of keeping up to date on current issues or perhaps learn a new language. There is so much on offer out there with episodes ranging from short segments of 20 minutes to longer in depth discussions of an hour!

Take a look at this list and see if one (or more) is of interest to you.

Taringa Podcast

This one is a favourite of mine! Hosted by Te Puaheiri Snowden, Erica Sinclair and Paraone Gloyne and production supported by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, this podcast is a fun and light hearted way of engaging with Te Reo and Tikanga Māori from extremely knowledgeable people. Each episode is delivered in both Te Reo Māori and English but the pace is easy to follow as they provide translations and good examples. The episodes also have a theme each week such as Iwi o te wiki, Tikanga101 and Once upon a Taima which keeps it really engaging and interesting.

Planting Seeds

This podcast engages guests and listeners in meaningful conversations and thoughts to explore all the ways people are motivated to plant seeds and grow. It absolutely does not lack positivity and inspiration as the host Raniera Rewiri sparks critical and deeper thinking. If you enjoy exploring the bigger questions and meeting a range of interesting guests, then have a listen.

Nuku

This is a podcast that both hits hard with the realities of being an indigenous wahine while also inspiring us to all be better! Nuku podcast profiles ‘kick-ass indigenous women’ from many different paths, experiences and careers to show the strength and knowledge out there. Qiane Matata-Sipu, the host of Nuku, has a goal of 100 wāhine and I will be listening all the way.

RNZ: Te Ahi Kaa

As a Radio New Zealand podcast, it produces information that keeps us updated on current affairs. However the journalism is by and for Māori which allows for the prioritising of Māori news and perspective. These short episodes offer an alternative news source with engaging stories.

Speak Māori

This is an awesome Te Reo Māori language learning resource that is being developed by Scotty Morrison, Bradley Walker and Ben Carson. It is a series of podcasts that range from beginner learners to the more advanced speakers among you. It has great examples to follow along with and the pace means that you can practice pronunciation as it is being spoken.

Māorilanguage.net

Enjoy, karawhiua!

Glossary

Pakihere rokiroki – To podcast

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa – A tertiary level education provider

Te Reo Māori – Māori language

Tikanga – Correct procedure, the customary system of values and practices.

Wahine/Wāhine – Woman/women

Karawhiua – Go for it!

Māia

Māori Services