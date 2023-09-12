Podcast – Māori placenames

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Meaning and mātauranga are embedded into Māori place names, and we are seeing a groundswell of public interest alongside Treaty settlements and statutory obligation to see them recognised and restored.
Guests: Ruihana Smith (Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia Trust) and Wendy Shaw (Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board)
Part I: Recent developments in this space
Part II: Why are place names important? What kind of information is contained in Māori place names?
Part III: Why is it important to collect and restore Māori place names? What would you like to say to reassure people who object to the restoration of Māori place names?
This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance on NZ On Air.
Transcript - Maori placenames
Find more information
Mentioned in this episode
- Waka Kotahi bilingual signage (public consultation closed Friday 30 June 2023)
- Maihi Karuana - the Crown's Strategy for Māori Language Revitalisation, 2019-2023
- Maihi Māori (2017 - 2040) from Te Mātāwai (the independent entity appointed to work in partnership with the Crown and to lead Māori language revitalisation on behalf of iwi Māori as Kaitiaki of the Māori language)
- Aotearoa Reorua - led by the Department of Internal Affairs with support from Te Puni Kōkiri, Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori and Te Mātāwai.
- Engagement framework and guidelines from Te Arawhiti The Office for Māori Crown Relations
- Aotearoa NZ's Histories
- Ka huru manu Ngāi Tahu cultural mapping online resource
- Te Waipounamu tangata whenua place names map Toitū te Whenua Land Information New Zealand
Recommended
- Find titles about Māori geographical names
- Tī Kōuka Whenua - Local sites and places of cultural significance
- Māori placenames resource list - Resources to help find Māori place names in Christchurch and New Zealand.
- Christchurch street and place names - information on the origins of local street and place names including Māori names.
- Our page about Te wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week)
- Find resources to help with learning te reo Māori.
- Find articles about Māori placenames (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.