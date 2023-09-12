Podcast – Māori placenames

Meaning and mātauranga are embedded into Māori place names, and we are seeing a groundswell of public interest alongside Treaty settlements and statutory obligation to see them recognised and restored.
Guests: Ruihana Smith (Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia Trust) and Wendy Shaw (Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board)

Part I: Recent developments in this space
Part II: Why are place names important? What kind of information is contained in Māori place names?
Part III: Why is it important to collect and restore Māori place names? What would you like to say to reassure people who object to the restoration of Māori place names?

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance on NZ On Air.

 

Transcript - Maori placenames

Catalogue record for Placenames of New ZealandCatalogue record for South Island placesCatalogue record for Place names of New ZealandCatalogue record for Māori place-names of CanterburyCatalogue record for Kaikoura Coast the History, Traditions and Maori Place-names of KaikouraCatalogue record for Māori Place Names their meanings and originsCatalogue record for Place Names of Banks Peninsula and the Port HillsCatalogue record for Māori place namesCatalogue record for Te Waipounamu Tangata Whenua Place Names Prior to European SettlementDigitised copy of Old Maori place names round Akaroa HarbourCatalogue record for Ōtamahua/Quail Island a Link With the PastCatalogue record for Māori Place names explained

