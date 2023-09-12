Podcast – Māori placenames

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Meaning and mātauranga are embedded into Māori place names, and we are seeing a groundswell of public interest alongside Treaty settlements and statutory obligation to see them recognised and restored.

Guests: Ruihana Smith (Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia Trust) and Wendy Shaw (Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board)

Part I: Recent developments in this space

Part II: Why are place names important? What kind of information is contained in Māori place names?

Part III: Why is it important to collect and restore Māori place names? What would you like to say to reassure people who object to the restoration of Māori place names?

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance on NZ On Air.

