Podcast – Misinformation and disinformation

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

How are we seeing misinformation and disinformation play out in the lead-up to the 2023 election?

Part I: Nicole Skews-Poole (Disinformation Project) presents overarching themes and dangers inherent in the spread of disinformation during election periods

Part II: Media experts Ursula Cheer (University of Canterbury) and Tommy de Silva (The Spinoff) discuss the role of the media, and other checks and balances, to help curb this trend.

