Podcast – Misinformation and disinformation

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

How are we seeing misinformation and disinformation play out in the lead-up to the 2023 election?
Part I: Nicole Skews-Poole (Disinformation Project) presents overarching themes and dangers inherent in the spread of disinformation during election periods
Part II: Media experts Ursula Cheer (University of Canterbury) and Tommy de Silva (The Spinoff) discuss the role of the media, and other checks and balances, to help curb this trend.

 

Transcript of this episode

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

