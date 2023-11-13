Podcast – Voice to Parliament

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

About Australia's recent Voice to Parliament referendum and 'No' result.

Part I: Kate Hunter (Te Herenga Waka University of Wellington) situates the referendum in a longitudinal context and reflects on the potential implications of the “No” result in terms Australia-New Zealand relations.

Part II: Amy Maguire (University of Newcastle) talks us through some of the controversy surrounding the referendum, before considering what the outcome might mean for indigenous rights in Australia.

Part III: Claire Charters (Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission) focuses on the ways in which the situation of indigenous peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand was used by both sides in the referendum campaign, as well as the ways in which the outcome may impact indigenous rights in Aotearoa and internationally.

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: