Podcast – Voice to Parliament

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

About Australia's recent Voice to Parliament referendum and 'No' result.

Part I: Kate Hunter (Te Herenga Waka University of Wellington) situates the referendum in a longitudinal context and reflects on the potential implications of the “No” result in terms Australia-New Zealand relations.
Part II: Amy Maguire (University of Newcastle) talks us through some of the controversy surrounding the referendum, before considering what the outcome might mean for indigenous rights in Australia.
Part III: Claire Charters (Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission) focuses on the ways in which the situation of indigenous peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand was used by both sides in the referendum campaign, as well as the ways in which the outcome may impact indigenous rights in Aotearoa and internationally.

Transcript - Voice to Parliament No vote

Find out more in our collection

Catalogue record for Aboriginal Australian: a History Since 1788Catalogue record for Telling the Truth About Aboriginal HistoryCatalogue record for I'm Not Racist, but Forty Years of the Racial Discrimination ActCatalogue record for Whitefella Jump Up the Shortest Way to NationhoodCatalogue record for Australia DayCatalogue record for Forgotten WarCatalogue record for Statements from the soulCatalogue record for Talking to my countryCatalogue record for Finding the Heart of the Nation the Journey of the Uluru Statement Towards Voice, Treaty and TruthCatalogue record for Growing up Aboriginal in AustraliaCatalogue record for The Colonial Fantasy Why White Australia Can't Solve Black Problems

Catalogue record for Australia Story Bridge Over Myall CreekCatalogue record for Intervention Stories From the Inside : a Film

