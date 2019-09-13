Pānui: Reading in te reo

Ko tēnei te wiki o te reo Māori! Each day this week we'll be posting about a different aspect of strengthening te reo Māori.
Of course the library is a great place to head to if you want to read and if you're looking for reading material in te reo Māori we can help with that too.
For kids (and beginners) particularly there are heaps of reading options, but there are also titles for older and more advanced te reo speakers.
For kids (and beginners)
You can't go past a good picture dictionary, and happily there's a new one hitting the shelves, namely My First Words in Māori
But there are plenty of other picture dictionary options too.
If you want to read something with more of a story you'll find hundreds of Māori language readers for children in our collection, for kids of various ages.
- Te Reo Māori books for younger readers (picture books)
- Te Reo Māori books by Māori authors (for ages 10-13)
For teens and adults (intermediate and advanced)
For adults and older teenagers there are still lots of options in both fiction and non-fiction.
For teens, graphic novels in te reo Māori may be of interest.
or novels like Kahaki, or the titles below:
For adults there are a number of non-fiction recreational reads, like essays, biographies and histories, and a small selection of fiction available.
