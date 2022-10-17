Photo Hunt 2022: Local tragedies

Each year Christchurch City Libraries hosts the Photo Hunt to encourage people to share their photographs and stories of Canterbury. It is running throughout October from Saturday 1st to Monday 31st and the theme for this year is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments.

This 300m long jetty in Governors Bay was built in 1874. Entry by Louisa Eades from the 2019 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-PH19-LoEa-001

Canterbury has had its number of tragedies from the Ballantynes fire in 1947 to the Christchurch earthquakes in 2010 and 2011. As a community, Canterbury has been through a great deal of trauma but during these particular moments of crisis people came together to support and help each other. Even small acts of kindness such as providing food or shoveling liquefaction brought our people together in grief. Times of heartache are always difficult to think about, but it is important to do so because we realise we have emerged from these situations stronger than ever.

 

Share your photographs of local events, big or small, and contribute in this year’s Photo Hunt.

