Discover Canterbury: Can you help us identify this picnic location?

Sometimes it is difficult to identify places or people in photographs which can be incredibly frustrating as context is important.

Can you please help us identify the location of this photograph? We think it is located in Banks Peninsula or somewhere in the Canterbury Region. We would love to put a name to the place and, we need your assistance to do so!

If you can identify this location, please register on Canterbury Stories and comment on the original photograph.

This glass plate came to Canterbury Stories as part of a collection that was donated with very limited information about the images. However, the collection consists of family group and individual portraits, landscapes, rural and city life scenes from mostly Christchurch and Banks Peninsula as well as views from other parts of the South Island.

Do you have any other photographs of the amazing Canterbury landscape? If so, we would love for you to contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall.

Discover Canterbury

Discover Canterbury is a fortnightly blog post promoting beautiful, interesting, weird, and wonderful digital content from our Canterbury Stories and Discovery Wall collections.

Read Discover Canterbury posts.

Explore local images and share your photos