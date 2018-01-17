Podcast – Collaborative urban living

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

In this episode Sally is joined by Jason Twill (UTS: University of Technology Sydney), Greer O'Donnell (Ohu) and Jane Quigley (Viva Project Ōtautahi Christchurch NZ) who discuss ideas and opportunities for collaborative urban living in Christchurch and NZ.

Part I: What do we mean by 'collaborative urban living'?

Part II: Benefits of collaborative urban living - social, cultural, economic, environmental

Part III: Viability of collaborative urban living in NZ including building regulations and legislation; challenges to encouraging collaborative urban living

Part IV: Likely uptake of collaborative urban living in NZ and Christchurch - Why (won't) people get behind the concept?

