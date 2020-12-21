Podcast: Digital exclusion

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Today, the internet is a powerful means of enabling connectivity and participation, access to information, and freedom of expression. Yet as more key services move online, people who are unable to access or confidently use the internet are increasingly missing out - and these people are often already among the most vulnerable and marginalised in our society. In this show, we hear from Sacha Green, author of the recent Citizens Advice Bureau's report 'Face-to-face with digital exclusion', University of Canterbury Professor Emerita Niki Davis, and Kim Slack and Shanelle Temaru-Ilalio, Learning Specialists at Christchurch City Libraries.

Part I: Why do we strive for digital inclusion? - the benefits of the online world; What is needed to enable digital inclusion? Which groups most experience digital exclusion?

Part II: Impacts of digital exclusion; impacts of COVID lockdown

Part III: Suggestions on how to further digital inclusion - but also calls to recognise that there will always be people who do not want to or cannot engage digitally and we cannot leave them behind.

