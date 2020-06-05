Podcast: Disability advocacy and inclusive communities

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Throughout his life, Rich Feldman and Janice Fialka's son Micah has compelled people to reassess conceptualisations of 'what is possible' for people with intellectual disabilities. Rich and Janice bring their stories from the United States and join with Canterbury locals Caroline Quick, Mark Lewis and Racheal Priestley (from Enabling Good Lives and Hōhepa) to discuss disability advocacy, community building and togetherness.

Part I: What do we mean by ‘disability advocacy’?; impacts and pervasiveness of ableism; inclusion in education
Part II: Harmful effects of labels; the 'dignity of risk'; community ecosystems and security (interdependence not just independence)
Part III: What is ‘disability justice’?; New Zealand legislation for disability rights; US sit-in in 1977
Part IV: Technology as enabler; visions for the future
(First aired on 20 May 2020 on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9)

 

Transcript - Disability advocacy and inclusive communities

Find out more in our collection

