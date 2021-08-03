Podcast – Diversity in governance

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Rosanne Hawarden, Josiah Tualamali’i and Kate Reid (University of Canterbury) explain why encouraging boards of directors to recruit and retain diverse members benefits both organisations and the wider society, and talk us through suggestions for - and barriers to - achieving this ideal.

Part I: What do we mean by ‘diversity’? What do we mean by 'governance’?

Part II: What are the benefits of diversity in governance - for organisations and for wider society?

Part III: How can we encourage diversity in governance? What are the barriers?

This show was first broadcast on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

