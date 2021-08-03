Podcast – Diversity in governance

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Rosanne Hawarden, Josiah Tualamali’i and Kate Reid (University of Canterbury) explain why encouraging boards of directors to recruit and retain diverse members benefits both organisations and the wider society, and talk us through suggestions for - and barriers to - achieving this ideal.

Part I: What do we mean by ‘diversity’? What do we mean by 'governance’?
Part II: What are the benefits of diversity in governance - for organisations and for wider society?
Part III: How can we encourage diversity in governance? What are the barriers?

This show was first broadcast on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

 

Transcript - Diversity in governance

Find out more in our collection

     Catalogue record for Governance: a Very Short IntroductionCatalogue record for Te Kete Kāwanatanga: A Resource for Governing High-performing Māori OrganisationsCatalogue record for Waking the Taniwha: Māori Governance in the 21st CenturyCatalogue record for Diversity and the effective corporate boardCatalogue record for Diversity at work: The practice of inclusionCatalogue record for Let them see us: The career guide for diversity at workCatalogue record for Work & worship: Religious Diversity at Workplaces in New ZealandCatalogue record for The loudest duckCatalogue record for Success through diversityCatalogue record for Building an inclusive organizationCatalogue record for Race, work & leadershipCatalogue record for Strategic Management of Diversity in the Workplace

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries