Podcast – The Commons

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Recorded in front of a live audience as part of the Christchurch City Council's Heritage Festival 2021, this show asks us to think about 'the commons' in Ōtautahi Christchurch. The wide-ranging discussion covers topics such as rights and responsibilities in relation to the commons; the importance of community buy-in; the commons in urban and rural contexts; Māori/ indigenous understandings of 'the commons'; the place of the commons in contemporary Aotearoa; and, the commons in the time of COVID-19.

Panellists: Te Maire Tau (Director, Ngai Tahu Research Centre, UC), Simone Reynolds (Gap Filler), Michael Reynolds (Roimata Food Commons) and Ekant Veer (UC Knowledge Commons).

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

Find more

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: