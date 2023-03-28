RAWA Readers and Writers Akaroa – Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June 2023

Akaroa Community Arts Council, in association with the New Zealand Society of Authors, is hosting the inaugural RAWA Readers and Writers Akaroa event on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June 2023 in Te Pataka o Rakaihautū, Banks Peninsula. If you have any queries, contact art@akaroaarts.co.nz

RAWA Readers and Writers Akaroa will feature presentations and workshops. Morrin Rout, trustee on the WORD Christchurch Trust Board, founder of Bookenz, will be the MC.

RAWA takes place in Akaroa's historic Gaiety Theatre.

FInd out more about RAWA. Early bird registrations close on Sunday 2 April.

Featured writers

Gavin Bishop

A children’s author and illustrator of more than 60 books, Gavin Bishop has won numerous national and international awards for his distinctive ink and watercolour illustrations and original stories. Read NZ Te Pou Muramura

Fiona Farrell

With a background as a fiction writer, playwright and poet, Fiona Farrell is well known for her versatility when moving between forms. Read NZ Te Pou Muramura

Vanda Symon

Vanda Symon is a crime fiction writer. Born in Tauranga and living in Dunedin, she also produces and hosts ‘Write On’, a radio show on Toroa Radio. Read NZ Te Pou Muramura

Victor Rodger

Victor Rodger is a playwright and scriptwriter of Samoan heritage whose theatre work deals with race, racism and identity. Rodger’s first play, Sons, premiered at the The Court in 1995. Read NZ Te Pou Muramura

Ray Shipley

Ōtautahi-based comedian, writer, marriage celebrant, and book-enthusiast.

Mark Williams and Jane Stafford

Mark Williams is an academic and editor. He is one of the first academics to focus his publications predominantly on contemporary New Zealand writing, placing it within an international context. Read NZ Te Pou Muramura

Owen Marshall

Owen Marshall is a renowned short story writer and novelist, who worked for more than 25 years as a teacher before retiring to work full time as a writer. Read NZ Te Pou Muramura

Tanya Moir

Andris Apse

Andris Apse is one of New Zealand's leading landscape photographers. During a career spanning forty years, he has won many major awards, and is acknowledged as one of the finest wilderness photographers in the world. (information from RAWA).

John Wilson

John has written extensively about local history and Christchurch and Banks Peninsula buildings. (Information from RAWA).

Heather McQuillan

Heather McQuillan is a writer of novels for young people, short fiction and poetry, a teacher of creative writing and former primary school teacher. Read NZ Te Pou Muramura

Rodney Laredo

Best selling NZ author and Royal biographer, Rodney’s books have been published in the UK, America and his native New Zealand.(Information from RAWA).

