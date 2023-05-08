Recent necrology, April 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently
Harry Belafonte, 1927-2023
American singer, actor and activist, who popularised calypso music
Barry Humphries, 1934-2023
Australian comedian, actor, author, satirist and drag artist
Ahmad Jamal, 1930-2023
American jazz pianist, composer, bandleader, and educator
Gordon Lightfoot, 1938-2023
Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist
Margaret Nielsen, 1933-2023
New Zealand pianist and teacher who performed and championed New Zealand piano music
Anne Perry, 1938-2023
Crime writer, formerly Juliet Hulme, convicted of murder in 1954. Read about the Parker - Hulme murder case
Mary Quant, 1930-2023
British fashion designer and fashion icon