Recent necrology, April 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Harry Belafonte, 1927-2023
    American singer, actor and activist, who popularised calypso music
  • Barry Humphries, 1934-2023
    Australian comedian, actor, author, satirist and drag artist
  • Ahmad Jamal, 1930-2023
    American jazz pianist, composer, bandleader, and educator

My song: a memoir Handling Edna One man show Ahmad Jamal live Whispering pines

  • Margaret Nielsen, 1933-2023
    New Zealand pianist and teacher who performed and championed New Zealand piano music
  • Mary Quant, 1930-2023
    British fashion designer and fashion icon

Talking music Pentecost Alley The search for Anne Perry Mary Quant Quant by Quant

