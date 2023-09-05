Recent necrology, August 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Bob Barker, 1923-2023
    American television game show host
  • Gillian Bibby, 1945-2023
    New Zealand musician, composer, pianist and teacher
  • Dun Mihaka, 1942-2023
    Māori activist, author, and political candidate
  • Ron Palenski, 1945-2023
    New Zealand author, historian and former sports writer
  • Michael Parkinson, 1935-2023
    English television presenter, broadcaster, journalist and author

  • Renata Scotto, 1934-2023
    Italian soprano, opera director, and voice teacher
  • Martin Walser, 1927-2023
    German writer, especially known as a novelist

