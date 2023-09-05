Recent necrology, August 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Bob Barker, 1923-2023
American television game show host
-
Gillian Bibby, 1945-2023
New Zealand musician, composer, pianist and teacher
-
Dun Mihaka, 1942-2023
Māori activist, author, and political candidate
-
Ron Palenski, 1945-2023
New Zealand author, historian and former sports writer
-
Michael Parkinson, 1935-2023
English television presenter, broadcaster, journalist and author
-
Alberto Rinaldi, 1939-2023
Italian baritone
-
Robbie Robertson, 1943-2023
Canadian musician, leader of The Band. Read articles about Robbie Robertson on Rock's Backpages
-
Sixto Rodriguez, 1942-2023
‘Sugar Man’ American singer song-writer
-
Renata Scotto, 1934-2023
Italian soprano, opera director, and voice teacher
-
Martin Walser, 1927-2023
German writer, especially known as a novelist