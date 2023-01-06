Recent necrology, December 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently:

Kirstie Alley, 1951-2022

American actress best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers

Angelo Badalamenti, 1937-2022

American composer and arranger best known for composing for films

Pope Benedict, 1927-2022

Head of the Catholic Church 2005-2013

Wolf Erlbruch, 1948-2022

German illustrator and writer of children's books

Colin Gibson, 1933-2022

New Zealand hymnodist and former Professor of English at Otago University

Read more about Colin on SOUNZ

Terry Hall, 1959-2022

English musician and the lead singer of The Specials

Hamish Kilgour, 1957-2022

New Zealand musician, notable for founding The Clean along with his brother David

Michael Lee-Richards, 1956-2022

Christchurch chef, restaurateur and author

Pelé, 1940-2022

Brazilian professional footballer

Anita Pointer, 1948-2022

American singer-songwriter, founding member of the vocal group the Pointer Sisters