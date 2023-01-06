Recent necrology, December 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently:
-
Kirstie Alley, 1951-2022
American actress best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers
-
Angelo Badalamenti, 1937-2022
American composer and arranger best known for composing for films
-
Pope Benedict, 1927-2022
Head of the Catholic Church 2005-2013
-
Wolf Erlbruch, 1948-2022
German illustrator and writer of children's books
-
Colin Gibson, 1933-2022
New Zealand hymnodist and former Professor of English at Otago University
Read more about Colin on SOUNZ
-
Terry Hall, 1959-2022
English musician and the lead singer of The Specials
-
Hamish Kilgour, 1957-2022
New Zealand musician, notable for founding The Clean along with his brother David
-
Michael Lee-Richards, 1956-2022
Christchurch chef, restaurateur and author
-
Pelé, 1940-2022
Brazilian professional footballer
-
Anita Pointer, 1948-2022
American singer-songwriter, founding member of the vocal group the Pointer Sisters
-
Vivienne Westwood, 1941-2022
British fashion designer