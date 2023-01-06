Recent necrology, December 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently:

  • Kirstie Alley, 1951-2022
    American actress best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers
  • Angelo Badalamenti, 1937-2022
    American composer and arranger best known for composing for films
  • Wolf Erlbruch, 1948-2022
    German illustrator and writer of children's books

  • Pelé, 1940-2022
    Brazilian professional footballer
  • Anita Pointer, 1948-2022
    American singer-songwriter, founding member of the vocal group the Pointer Sisters

