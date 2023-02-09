Recent necrology, January 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Jeff Beck, 1944-2023
English rock guitarist who rose to prominence with the Yardbirds
-
David Crosby, 1941-2023
Founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash
-
Patrick Hogan, 1939-2023
New Zealand horse breeder and racing legend
-
Adolfo Kaminsky, 1925-2023
French photographer who aided Jews in World War II by forging documents
-
Gina Lollobrigida, 1927-2023
Italian actress, photojournalist, and politician
-
Rodney Macann, 1942-2023
Christchurch born bass-baritone singer and Baptist minister
-
Larry Morris, 1947-2023
Frontman for New Zealand groups Shotgun and the Larry Morris Band
-
George Pell, 1941-2023
Australian cardinal of the Catholic Church
-
Lisa Marie Presley, 1968-2023
American singer and songwriter, daughter of Elvis
-
Trevor Pye, 1952-2023
New Zealand children’s picture book illustrator and artist
-
Jeremy Salmond, 1944-2023
Dunedin architect specialising in the conservation of historic buildings
-
Ewing Stevens, 1926-2023
Presbyterian minister, radio talk host and author
-
Fay Weldon, 1931-2023
Novelist and scriptwriter
-
Annie Wersching, 1977-2023
American actress known for her role as Renee Walker in 24 and in several American television series