Recent necrology, January 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently

Jeff Beck, 1944-2023

English rock guitarist who rose to prominence with the Yardbirds

David Crosby, 1941-2023

Founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash

Patrick Hogan, 1939-2023

New Zealand horse breeder and racing legend

Adolfo Kaminsky, 1925-2023

French photographer who aided Jews in World War II by forging documents

Gina Lollobrigida, 1927-2023

Italian actress, photojournalist, and politician

Rodney Macann, 1942-2023

Christchurch born bass-baritone singer and Baptist minister

Larry Morris, 1947-2023

Frontman for New Zealand groups Shotgun and the Larry Morris Band

George Pell, 1941-2023

Australian cardinal of the Catholic Church

Lisa Marie Presley, 1968-2023

American singer and songwriter, daughter of Elvis

Trevor Pye, 1952-2023

New Zealand children’s picture book illustrator and artist

Jeremy Salmond, 1944-2023

Dunedin architect specialising in the conservation of historic buildings

Ewing Stevens, 1926-2023

Presbyterian minister, radio talk host and author

Fay Weldon, 1931-2023

Novelist and scriptwriter