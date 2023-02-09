Recent necrology, January 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Jeff Beck, 1944-2023
    English rock guitarist who rose to prominence with the Yardbirds
  • David Crosby, 1941-2023
    Founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash
  • Patrick Hogan, 1939-2023
    New Zealand horse breeder and racing legend
  • Adolfo Kaminsky, 1925-2023
    French photographer who aided Jews in World War II by forging documents

  • Rodney Macann, 1942-2023
    Christchurch born bass-baritone singer and Baptist minister
  • Larry Morris, 1947-2023
    Frontman for New Zealand groups Shotgun and the Larry Morris Band
  • George Pell, 1941-2023
    Australian cardinal of the Catholic Church

  • Trevor Pye, 1952-2023
    New Zealand children’s picture book illustrator and artist
  • Jeremy Salmond, 1944-2023
    Dunedin architect specialising in the conservation of historic buildings
  • Ewing Stevens, 1926-2023
    Presbyterian minister, radio talk host and author
  • Annie Wersching, 1977-2023
    American actress known for her role as Renee Walker in 24 and in several American television series

