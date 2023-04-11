Recent necrology, March 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Burt Bacharach, 1928-2023
    American composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist
  • Georgina Beyer, 1957-2023
    New Zealand and world’s first openly transgender mayor and MP
  • Ron Brownson, 1952-2023
    New Zealand art curator and author

  • Mary Ronnie, 1926-2023
    Former Dunedin City Librarian, first woman in the world to be appointed a National Librarian
  • Ans Westra, 1936-2023
    Dutch-born New Zealand photographer

