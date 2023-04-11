Recent necrology, March 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently

Burt Bacharach, 1928-2023

American composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist

Georgina Beyer, 1957-2023

New Zealand and world’s first openly transgender mayor and MP

Ron Brownson, 1952-2023

New Zealand art curator and author

Christopher Fowler, 1953-2023

English thriller writer

Hugh Hudson, 1936-2023

English film director

Mary Ronnie, 1926-2023

Former Dunedin City Librarian, first woman in the world to be appointed a National Librarian

Ryuichi Sakamoto, 1952-2023

Japanese composer, record producer and actor

Nancy Tichborne, 1942-2023

New Zealand watercolour artist

Raquel Welch, 1940-2023

American actor

Ans Westra, 1936-2023

Dutch-born New Zealand photographer