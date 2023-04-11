Recent necrology, March 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Burt Bacharach, 1928-2023
American composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist
-
Georgina Beyer, 1957-2023
New Zealand and world’s first openly transgender mayor and MP
-
Ron Brownson, 1952-2023
New Zealand art curator and author
-
Christopher Fowler, 1953-2023
English thriller writer
-
Hugh Hudson, 1936-2023
English film director
-
Mary Ronnie, 1926-2023
Former Dunedin City Librarian, first woman in the world to be appointed a National Librarian
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, 1952-2023
Japanese composer, record producer and actor
-
Nancy Tichborne, 1942-2023
New Zealand watercolour artist
-
Raquel Welch, 1940-2023
American actor
-
Ans Westra, 1936-2023
Dutch-born New Zealand photographer
-
Virginia Zeani, 1925-2023
Legendary Romanian soprano