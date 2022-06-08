Recent necrology, May 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Doug Caldwell, 1928-2022
    New Zealand jazz pianist, arranger, composer, music teacher, and author
  • Frances Cherry, 1937-2022
    New Zealand novelist, short story writer and creative writing teacher
  • Joe Hawke, 1940-2022
    New Zealand politician and Māori land rights activist

My life in the key of jazz Flashpoint Double act GoodFellas Girlfriends

  • Ray Liotta, 1954-2022
    American actor and producer
  • Vangelis, 1943-2022
    Greek musician, composer, songwriter and producer of electronic, progressive, ambient, and classical orchestral music
