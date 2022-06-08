Recent necrology, May 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Harold Britton, 1923-2022
English organist and composer
-
Doug Caldwell, 1928-2022
New Zealand jazz pianist, arranger, composer, music teacher, and author
-
Frances Cherry, 1937-2022
New Zealand novelist, short story writer and creative writing teacher
-
Joe Hawke, 1940-2022
New Zealand politician and Māori land rights activist
-
Ray Liotta, 1954-2022
American actor and producer
-
Kay Mellor, 1951-2022
Television scriptwriter
-
Vangelis, 1943-2022
Greek musician, composer, songwriter and producer of electronic, progressive, ambient, and classical orchestral music