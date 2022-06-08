Recent necrology, May 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

Harold Britton, 1923-2022

English organist and composer

Doug Caldwell, 1928-2022

New Zealand jazz pianist, arranger, composer, music teacher, and author

Frances Cherry, 1937-2022

New Zealand novelist, short story writer and creative writing teacher

Joe Hawke, 1940-2022

New Zealand politician and Māori land rights activist

Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

American actor and producer

Kay Mellor, 1951-2022

Television scriptwriter