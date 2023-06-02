Recent necrology, May 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Martin Amis, 1949-2023
    English novelist, essayist, memoirist, and screenwriter
  • Rolf Harris, 1930-2023
    Disgraced Australian entertainer, musician, singer-songwriter, composer, comedian, actor, painter and television personality
  • Kevin Ireland, 1933-3023
    New Zealand poet, short story writer, novelist and librettist

The zone of interest Money Great Southern Lands songbook. Volume 1, Australia & New Zealand Table talk Backwards to forwards

  • Harold Kushner, 1935-2023
    Rabbi and author who became a spiritual counsellor to millions
  • Menahem Pressler, 1923-2023
    German-born Israeli-American pianist and academic teacher
  • Ray Stevenson, 1964-2023
    Northern Irish RRR, Thor and Star Wars actor
  • Tina Turner, 1939-2023
    American-born and naturalized Swiss singer, dancer, actress and author

When bad things happen to good people Menahem Pressler in recital Thor Happiness becomes you My love story

