Recent necrology, May 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Martin Amis, 1949-2023
English novelist, essayist, memoirist, and screenwriter
-
Grace Bumbry, 1937-2023
African American opera singer
-
Rolf Harris, 1930-2023
Disgraced Australian entertainer, musician, singer-songwriter, composer, comedian, actor, painter and television personality
-
Kevin Ireland, 1933-3023
New Zealand poet, short story writer, novelist and librettist
-
Harold Kushner, 1935-2023
Rabbi and author who became a spiritual counsellor to millions
-
Menahem Pressler, 1923-2023
German-born Israeli-American pianist and academic teacher
-
Ray Stevenson, 1964-2023
Northern Irish RRR, Thor and Star Wars actor
-
Tina Turner, 1939-2023
American-born and naturalized Swiss singer, dancer, actress and author