Recent necrology, November 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently:

Nancy Brunning, 1971-2019

New Zealand actress, director and writer

Stephen Cleobury, 1948-2019

Organist and music director, working with King’s College Choir for 37 years

Michael Howard, 1922-2019

Doyen of military historians, who won a Military Cross in 1943

Clive James, 1939-2019

Australian author and critic

Mariss Jansons, 1943-2019

One of the great conductors of the age

Jonathan Miller, 1934-2019

Neurologist turned author, art lecturer, broadcaster, director of theatre and opera

Andrea Newman, 1938-2019

Creator of racy novels and TV dramas of tangled married life such as Bouquet of barbed wire

Terry O’Neill, 1938-2019

Photographer who captured London’s swinging 60s