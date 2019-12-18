Recent necrology, November 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently:
-
Nancy Brunning, 1971-2019
New Zealand actress, director and writer
-
Stephen Cleobury, 1948-2019
Organist and music director, working with King’s College Choir for 37 years
-
Michael Howard, 1922-2019
Doyen of military historians, who won a Military Cross in 1943
-
Clive James, 1939-2019
Australian author and critic
-
Mariss Jansons, 1943-2019
One of the great conductors of the age
-
Jonathan Miller, 1934-2019
Neurologist turned author, art lecturer, broadcaster, director of theatre and opera
-
Andrea Newman, 1938-2019
Creator of racy novels and TV dramas of tangled married life such as Bouquet of barbed wire
-
Terry O’Neill, 1938-2019
Photographer who captured London’s swinging 60s
-
Niall Toibin, 1929-2019
Actor who played the cranky priest in Ballykissangel