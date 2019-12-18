Recent necrology, November 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently:

  • Stephen Cleobury, 1948-2019
    Organist and music director, working with King’s College Choir for 37 years
  • Michael Howard, 1922-2019
    Doyen of military historians, who won a Military Cross in 1943

  • Jonathan Miller, 1934-2019
    Neurologist turned author, art lecturer, broadcaster, director of theatre and opera
  • Terry O’Neill, 1938-2019
    Photographer who captured London’s swinging 60s
  • Niall Toibin, 1929-2019
    Actor who played the cranky priest in Ballykissangel
