Recent necrology, October 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently
Louise Glück, 1943-2023
American poet, essayist and Nobel Prize winner
Piper Laurie, 1932-2023
American actress
Matthew Perry, 1969-2023
American actor, best known for his role in the TV sitcom Friends
Suzanne Somers, 1946-2023
American actress, author, singer, businesswoman, and health spokesperson
Jon Trimmer, 1939-2023
New Zealand ballet dancer and actor
Tim Wallis, 1938-2023
New Zealand adventurer and Warbirds over Wanaka founder
Cal Wilson, 1970-2023
Christchurch-born, Australian-based comedian, actor and author
