Recent necrology, October 2023

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Louise Glück, 1943-2023
    American poet, essayist and Nobel Prize winner

American originality Poems 1962-2012 The Agatha Christie movie collection Friends, lovers, and the big terrible thing Serving Sara

  • Suzanne Somers, 1946-2023
    American actress, author, singer, businesswoman, and health spokesperson
  • Jon Trimmer, 1939-2023
    New Zealand ballet dancer and actor
  • Tim Wallis, 1938-2023
    New Zealand adventurer and Warbirds over Wanaka founder
  • Cal Wilson, 1970-2023
    Christchurch-born, Australian-based comedian, actor and author

Two's company A new way to age Why dance? Hurricane Tim Wanaka Warbirds

Add a comment

More by ChristchurchCat

Recent necrology, September 2023

Recent necrology, August 2023

Recent necrology, July 2023

Discover New Posts

Celebrate Diwali 2023

Page to screen newsletter

History and Current Events Newsletter

Add a comment to: Recent necrology, October 2023

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi