Recent necrology, September 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Fernando Botero, 1932-2023
Colombian artist
-
Jimmy Buffett, 1946-2023
American singer-songwriter, musician, author, and businessman. Read articles about Jimmy Buffett in Rock's Backpages
-
Michael Gambon, 1940-2023
Irish-English actor, star of Harry Potter and The Singing Detective
-
Patrick Hohepa, 1936-2023
Renowned Māori scholar and kaumātua
-
Gayle Hunnicutt, 1943-2023
American film, television and stage actress
-
David McCallum, 1933-2023
Scottish actor and musician, who gained recognition for his role in the television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E
-
Richie Poulton, 1962-2023
New Zealand psychologist and the director of the University of Otago's Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health & Development Research Unit
-
Roger Whittaker, 1936-2023
British singer-songwriter and expert whistler