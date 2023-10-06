Recent necrology, September 2023

  • Michael Gambon, 1940-2023
    Irish-English actor, star of Harry Potter and The Singing Detective

Fernando Botero: paintings and drawings Moderns Masters from Latin America jimmy Buffett: a good life all the way Harry Potter and the half-blood prince Viceroy's house

  • David McCallum, 1933-2023
    Scottish actor and musician, who gained recognition for his role in the television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E
  • Richie Poulton, 1962-2023
    New Zealand psychologist and the director of the University of Otago's Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health & Development Research Unit

Pollyanna Sapphire and Steel NCIS: the sixteenth season Atoms, dinosaurs and DNA: 68 great New Zealand scientists The origins of you

