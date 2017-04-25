Roverandom: J. R. R. Tolkien

I thought I'd read all of Tolkien's works. I even have the Children of Hurin. Then I discovered this little gem.

Roverandom

BibWidget

Written for children, Roverandom is the story of a naughty little dog and a grumpy old wizard. When the Wizard takes his ball, Roverandom bites him on the bottom and...

...Roverandom is magicked into a tiny, begging, toy dog.

Tolkien delightfully relates this tale, adding all sorts of weird and wonderful creatures, a trip to the moon, and some dragons for good measure.

I recommend this story for Tolkien purists (there are some great colour plates), and also for those who like to read aloud to children. Great for that Pizza Wheel Reading Challenge!

Find out more

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation