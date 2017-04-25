Roverandom: J. R. R. Tolkien

I thought I'd read all of Tolkien's works. I even have the Children of Hurin. Then I discovered this little gem.
Written for children, Roverandom is the story of a naughty little dog and a grumpy old wizard. When the Wizard takes his ball, Roverandom bites him on the bottom and...
...Roverandom is magicked into a tiny, begging, toy dog.
Tolkien delightfully relates this tale, adding all sorts of weird and wonderful creatures, a trip to the moon, and some dragons for good measure.
I recommend this story for Tolkien purists (there are some great colour plates), and also for those who like to read aloud to children. Great for that Pizza Wheel Reading Challenge!