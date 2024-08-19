Rugby League in New Zealand: A People’s History: Ryan Bodman – WORD Christchurch 2024

Fresh from winning the Judith Binney Prize for Illustrated Non-fiction at the recent Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for his debut book Rugby League in New Zealand, author and historian Ryan Bodman rolls into Ōtautahi Christchurch as part of WORD Christchurch Festival 2024. He will discuss rugby league with Jo Malcolm on Friday 30th August at Turanga’s TSB space from 3.30PM. Jo Malcolm’s diverse communications and journalism career has included a spell as Media Manager for the All Blacks, so there’s a chance some cross-code banter may fly.



While the Warriors haven’t this season kicked on from their runaway success and the “Up the Wahs” movement of 2023, there’s little doubt that Rugby League is currently riding a wave of popularity and mainstream appeal like perhaps never before. The timing was perfect for Bodman’s all-encompassing history of the 13-person game in Aotearoa.

Bodman is in a unique position. He's a passionate fan of the game, he has previously worked with with the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, and also holds a Master’s degree from Auckland University. This has resulted in a singular approach to his writing resulting - this book is not just for football fans. He manages to tell a social history of New Zealand highlighting how Rugby League has influenced - and been influenced - by society along the way.

The book takes in larger-than-life characters such as the inimitable Sir Peter Leitch AKA the Mad Butcher, coaching guru Sir Graham Lowe, and former Prime Minister David Lange to name but a few.

Bodman places deserved emphasis on the oft-overlooked but vital role women have played in Rugby League in this country and his narrative takes in such defining national issues as the union movement and the neo-liberal reforms of the fourth Labour government.

Friday 30th August at Turanga promises to be a lively and fun discussion and will be one of the must-see events - and not only for sports fans.

Andrew

Upper Riccarton Library