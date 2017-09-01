Teen Leisure Programmes at the new Central Library

If you’re aged between 13 and 18 years, tell us what you’d like to see happening in your new Central Library and go into the draw. You could win a $100 Westfield voucher.

We are exploring the kinds of classes and programmes you'd like to take part in at your new Central Library:

  • Life skills — things like CV writing, mental wellness, legal rights
  • Opportunities to have fun with technology including coding, 3D printing, podcasting
  • Creating things — crafts, art, dance etc
  • Books, films, and authors; including writing workshops and book clubs
  • Special events — silent discos, video and board game tournaments.

Have your say. The survey is on until 30 October.

