Write on!: Ōtautahi Author Fest

Calling all authors, from the published and prolific through to intrepid beginners!

Have you been inspired by the WORD festival? This October, Christchurch City Libraries is running a month of events across the network to welcome writers back into our library spaces, and to encourage our homegrown talent to get their work on our shelves as well!

Write-ins

Have you heard of a write-in? This is a reoccurring event where we set aside space and time for you to come and work in the library alongside other local authors. There are no rules around what you have to be working on – you could be brainstorming a new novel, penning some poetry, powering through the words on a Work-In-Progress, or even doing the last editing pass on a finished novella. Tūranga have been hosting a weekly write in session since November last year, and I am very excited to be able to announce that for the month of October, New Brighton, Shirley, and Upper Riccarton Libraries will also be hosting write-in sessions – see our event calendar for all the times and dates!

Seminars and workshops

On top of a regular space and time for you to come to the library and write with other writers, we also have a smorgasbord of seminars and workshops on offer. These will be presented by some exceptionally talented library staff members, as well as by local published authors. You are sure to find something interesting and informative for your journey as a writer at Ōtautahi Author Fest.

[Note: some of these events are ticketed, although all are free!]

Lyttelton Library:

Supporting the new local writers group starting at Lyttleton, we have two intimate feedback sessions in the small room here. Facilitated by a librarian, bring some work to share, and be prepared to give feedback to fellow attendees. This is not booked, but seats are limited.

New Brighton Library:

As well as being a beautiful destination for a write-in, New Brighton are encouraging the very smallest of writers in a school holidays with their one day Lending Library programme - kids will spend a morning writing and illustrating their own picture book to go on the shelf at New Brighton Library.

Shirley Library:

Hosted by talented multi-lingual staff, Shirley library is hosting an ESOL Writers Clinic for writers of all levels. This clinic aims to support ESOL writers by providing information on English writing resources and assistance. Shirley is also hosting weekly write-in sessions.

South Library:

A plethora of events are happening at South Library hosted by local authors, and staff.

Develop Sustainable Writing Routines with Judy L. Mohr, as well as learn everything you ever wanted to know about editing from her experience as an author and developmental editor at The Who, What, and When of Editing

Author Alyse Boaz will be taking us through Creating, Publishing, and Marketing a Book.

And everyone is invited to come along to the NZSA Children’s Literature Hub presentation of The Art of Close Reading with author Melanie Dixon.

Hosted by our lovely staff, South Library is also holding a one-off book discussion group for sharing and discussing books and resources about the craft of writing, as well as a (now fully booked) introduction to Dungeons and Dragons for writers.

Tūranga:

Join the host of our resident writers' group at Tūranga for two fun interactive sessions: Build a Bear - Character Creation and What the plot? Everything you want to know about plotting and pacing. These are free, but bookings recommended to save you a spot!

Is there a writing event that you think we should host in libraries? Either have a chat with us at one of the above events or get in touch so that we can support you in your writing endeavours.

Library resources for writers