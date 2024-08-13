Fill your boots! Teresa’s picks of WORD Christchurch 2024

I always look forward to the first weekend of Spring (and not only for the obvious hopeful weather-related reasons). Yep, you guessed it. It also means WORD Christchurch is back. As an eager book-loving, word-enthusiast, and recurrent WORD event-attendee, I count down the cold, frosty mornings in eager anticipation of Christchurch’s very own Literary Festival. And when the programme is released a month before, I know the remaining weeks will just speed by. Part of the fun is (attempting) to narrow down the events one can attend.

The festival is being held at several venues around the city from Tuesday 27th August to Sunday 1st September. This year’s programme is particularly impressive, but I’ve managed to pick a few must-attend events.

Amy Head's walking tour

Then there is a walking tour and talk with Amy Head about her collection of short stories, Signs of Life, starting in Cathedral Square at 11am on Saturday 31st August. The short stories are linked through one character and are set in Ōtautahi Christchurch after the 2011 earthquakes, and Head will guide attendees to some of the locations where they were set. Signs of Life was long listed for the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction in the Ockham Awards this year, and the stories are both moving and humorous.

Signs of Life



Kinships

First on my list is Kinships: Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe and Tayi Tibble, held in the TSB Space in Tūranga on Saturday 31st August at 4.30pm. Tayi Tibble (Ngāti Porou / Te Whānau ā Apanui) is an award winning poet from , who has two published two collections of poetry (Poūkahangatus, Rangikura). Sasha taqwseblu LaPointe is a writer from the Upper Skagit and Nooksack Indian Tribes, and her collection of essays (Thunder Song) was published this year.

his talk should be fascinating, as the two discuss their experiences as Indigenous writers publishing their work and touring together. While I have loved reading Tibble’s work for a while now, I am not quite as familiar with LaPointe’s pieces. However, as both are described as “bougie” women on the event blurb, I am 100 percent sold and eager to hear what they have to say.

Rangikura



Thunder Song



Otherhood

Another must-attend event is Otherhood: Being Childless, Childfree and Child Adjacent, on Sunday 1st September at 10.30am, also in the TSB Space. This event focuses on the collection of essays with the same name, recently published, and will feature co-editor Lil O’Brien (Not that I’d Kiss a Girl) and contributor Lily Duval in conversation with Danni Duncan.

The insightful, affecting, and (at times) humorous essays are by writers for whom not having children is their choice, as well as others where the choice has been taken out of their hands.

Otherhood



More picks

Other notable events include:

Hine Toa



Cult Trip



Lioness



A Life Less Punishing



BBQ Economics



