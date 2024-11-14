US Election Lowdown: What Just Happened? Monday 18 November 6.30pm at Tūranga – WORD Christchurch

by

Like me, you might look at US politics and elections and ask yourself questions like “what? why is it like that? How did THAT happen?” and think things like “These elections seem to go on forever...”, “who would come up with such a system??!”, and combine a sense of screaming internally with morbid fascination when looking at the past decade of US politics. 

If this sounds like you — or you just would love to know more about the American elections, and the 2024 election in particular — then come along to a fascinating-looking WORD Christchurch event on Monday 18 November in the Tautoru/TSB Space at Tūranga. 

Hear University of Canterbury’s Head of Humanities Peter Field chat with American Studies academic Maureen Montgomery about the 2024 election, what it means for America, and what it means for the rest of the world. 

I’m looking forward to learning more about how things turned out as they did on 5 November.  

U.S politics

See more

 

Add a comment

More by troyccl

Author Talk: Michael Belgrave's Becoming Aotearoa

Blood and Dirt by Jared Davidson Review

I Seek a Kind Person Review

Discover New Posts

Author Talk: Michael Belgrave's Becoming Aotearoa

The Bridge of Remembrance turns 100: Monday 11 November 2024

Recent necrology, October 2024

Add a comment to: US Election Lowdown: What Just Happened? Monday 18 November 6.30pm at Tūranga – WORD Christchurch

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi