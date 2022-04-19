TOCK.earth Colouring Competition for Earth Day 2022 (Tuesday 19 April to Saturday 30 April)

Earth Day is a special day celebrated every year on April 22nd by people right around the world. It is a time to celebrate our wonderful planet and think of all the many ways we can care for it and make it a better place for all the creatures of the Earth – We all need to be guardians (Kaitiaki) of Mother Earth (Papatuānuku). It is a great treasure.(He taonga nui).

TOCK is an Earth loving robot from a sad future who is travelling through time to learn about and inspire tamariki to work together to keep the Earth healthy and full of life. During 2021 he met over 4000 children in Christchurch through his visits to local Early Learning Centres and Primary Schools and thanks to support from Christchurch City Council Sustainability Fund is looking forward to meeting many more this year through his in class school workshops. Find out more about TOCK.earth.

To help celebrate Earth Day 2022, TOCK has teamed up with Christchurch City Libraries to organise a fun Earth Day competition for tamariki aged 0-12 years old.

Competition entry forms can be picked up from any Christchurch City Library or downloaded from www.tock.earth/earthday22 and once completed, return to the library or email your entry to TOCK@TOCK.earth by 4pm Saturday 30 April.

HOW TO ENTER

Print out this picture or collect a paper copy from your local Christchurch library.

Draw / colour a beautiful scene around TOCK the Earth Loving robot to show how wonderful our planet is.

Entries must be returned to any one of the Christchurch City libraries or via email to TOCK@TOCK.earth by 4pm Saturday 30 April 2022 .

There will be a prize for the best entry age 0-6 and one for age 7-12 with winners being announced on Friday 13 May.

The prize for 0-6 age group is a copy of TOCK Saves The Earth Book by June and Ian Burney and a TOCK Keyring and the prize for 7-12 age group is a copy of Nature’s Wildlife Weapons by James Ryan and a TOCK Keyring. Once we have received all entries they will be displayed on TOCK's competition page.

Please make sure you include the name and age of the child entering and an email/phone we can use to contact the winner. TOCK will not be sharing these contact details with anybody and will remove them before adding any pictures to the gallery.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

Competition is open from Tuesday 19 April to 4pm Saturday 30 April 2022 Entries must be returned to any Christchurch City library or emailed to TOCK by 4pm Saturday 30 April 2022. The competition is open to children aged from 0 to 12 years. All winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries and TOCK.earth websites. Prize allocation is at the discretion of TOCK.earth. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form.

Earth Day reading

Earth Day is on Friday 22 April.

Books and videos about: