Where are you from? Chinese Fish and Backwaters: WORD Christchurch 2024

Where are you from? When people ask this question, what are they really curious about? What assumptions do they make?

In the WORD Festival event Chinese Fish and Backwaters, Grace Yee and Emma Ling Sidnam, two writers of Chinese descent, explored the implications of this question for them. The discussion was centred around Grace's verse novel and debut book, Chinese Fish and Emma's debut novel, Backwaters. The two authors guided the audience through their experiences of writing their newly published works.

They began by reading excerpts from their books to provide the audience with context. Grace read several poems from her book, each in a distinct voice, including one poem in particular.

Chinese food

is supposed to be good, but it is strange and uncanny.

In a bowl of clear water,

there are several things that looked like the specimens

that are kept in spirits in surgeons' museums. 'Fish!'

explained the cook. 'What sort?' 'Oh,

Chinese fish!'

Grace's expressive reading, with varied voices, not only sketched a vivid picture of an interaction in a Chinese restaurant but also imbued the phrase with a sense of agency. The audience quickly understood why Grace titled her book Chinese Fish.

Emma read a couple of scenes from her novel. In one, Laura, the protagonist, meets her boyfriend's parents for the first time and is asked where she is really from. A few days later, Laura meets her boyfriend again in a Chinese restaurant. These two interactions are so relatable that the audience could easily reflect on them through their own daily encounters. But what can we learn from them? As Emma explained, she doesn’t want to always write about race. Fiction gives her a protective way of navigating her identity journey, offering readers something they can enjoy while also learning from it.

Interestingly, both Emma and Grace have often been asked whether their works are autobiographical. Emma stressed that her book is fiction. While it draws on characteristics of people around her and elements of family history, the events and plots are entirely fictional. She explained further that her book addresses issues of representation, allowing people with different identities to feel seen. Her novel, she emphasised, is not just young adult fiction. It explores race, sexuality, and more. Have you figured out why Emma's book is titled Backwaters?

Similarly, Grace did not write her verse novel as an autobiography. Instead, she aimed to give a voice to those who are often unseen. At the event, she not only read her poems with varied voices but also explained how she used different formatting styles in her book to symbolise diversity. Moreover, the voices in her poems were drawn from a range of sources. While writing Chinese Fish, Grace cut lines from newspapers and archives, conducting deep research.

The audience was curious about their experiences in writing their first books. For both Grace and Emma, the journey was challenging, though in different ways. Grace wrestled with formatting to ensure that multiple voices were heard. Emma, on the other hand, wrote seven drafts before finalising her novel. Thanks to their hard work, we can now appreciate the beauty of their words, enjoy their stories, and expand our minds.

The Q&A session was interactive and relaxed. Audience members asked questions, shared their own experiences, and even sought advice on writing. Laughter frequently erupted from the crowd. One interesting point raised was that both writers have received very little negative feedback on their works. They welcome critiques and encourage people to engage in discussions about their books.

The event concluded in a friendly atmosphere. Through their remarkable works, the talented writers opened doors for the audience to expand their thinking and envision new possibilities for the future. If you're curious to explore further, reading their books would be a great starting point.

Hong Wang and Jemimah Daniel

