Win tickets to the NZSO Mozart & Beethoven concert

T he New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's 2017 season continues next month with a concert featuring works by Beethoven, Mozart, and John Adams on 4 April at Horncastle Arena. A free pre-concert talk also takes place 45 mins prior to the concert.

The pieces performed will be:

We have 2 double passes to give away to library members. All you need to do is name one of our music eResources and fill out the competition entry form below. Entries close at 5pm on Monday, 27 March and winners will be announced on Tuesday 28 March.

