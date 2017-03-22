Win tickets to the NZSO Mozart & Beethoven concert

Music lovers, take note!
The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's 2017 season continues next month with a concert featuring works by Beethoven, Mozart, and John Adams on 4 April at Horncastle Arena. A free pre-concert talk also takes place 45 mins prior to the concert.
The pieces performed will be:
- John Adams Shaker loops
- Mozart Clarinet concerto in A major
- Beethoven's Symphony no. 6 in F major, Pastorale
We have 2 double passes to give away to library members. All you need to do is name one of our music eResources and fill out the competition entry form below. Entries close at 5pm on Monday, 27 March and winners will be announced on Tuesday 28 March.