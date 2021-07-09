Contribute 1990s KidsFest images to Discovery Wall for KidsFest competition

Were you involved with any KidsFest events in the 1990s?



Do you have any photos of KidsFest from the 1990s? To help celebrate 30 years, they are running a KidsFest Photo Hunt competition, they even have some prizes! Contribute your photos to the Discovery Wall at discoverywall.nz, opens a new window and include the tag 'KidsFest 30 years' to help keep these memories for the future. You will then be able to find your photos on the Discovery Wall in Tūranga, the Mobile Discovery Wall, opens a new window as it travels around the network and the discoverywall.nz, opens a new window website.

So, what can you win in 2021 with your 1990s memories?

• 2 double passes to Pandemonium Circus, or

• 2 family passes to MOVEX trampoline and ice skating arena, or

• 1 voucher for lessons at Convergence Dance Studios (Term 3)

Winners drawn between Wednesday 14 - Sunday 25 July.

KidsFest 2021 starts this weekend, see KidsFest.co.nz, opens a new window for more information.