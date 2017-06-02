Win tickets to the NZSO Schumann & Barber concert

NZSO posterThe New Zealand Symphony Orchestra are in town again this month with a concert featuring works by Brahms, Schumann and Barber on 21 June at the Isaac Theatre Royal.

The pieces performed will be:

We have 2 double passes to give away to library members. All you need to do is tell us the name of Christchurch City Libraries' Quarterly magazine and complete entry form below. Entries close at 5pm on Monday, 12 June and winners will be announced on Tuesday 13 June.

NZSO Schumann & Barber competition

Use this form to enter our NZSO competition and be in to win a double pass to their Christchurch concert on Wednesday 21 June at the Isaac Theatre Royal. Entries close at 5pm on Monday 12 June and a winner will be drawn and announced on Tuesday13 June.
  • This competition is restricted to members of Christchurch City Libraries. Christchurch City Libraries staff may not enter this competition.
