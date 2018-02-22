22 February 2011 / 22 February 2018 – Remembering

Seven years ago Christchurch was hit by an earthquake that killed 185 people. It's a sad anniversary, and sometimes it is hard to know how - or where - to commemorate it. For the last seven years, my way has been to walk and think and take some photos. This morning I visited the former CTV site on the corner of Cashel and Madras Street. Ōtākaro Limited has landscaped the site, and it opened to the public today.

Diagonally across the road, is the 185 empty chairs installation by Peter Majendie. This is an artwork that rends your heart. I've only be able to stand near it, and somehow felt the chairs were sacred. But today, Peter and some helpers were cleaning the rain and water off the chairs so I joined in and helped. It felt profound.

See photos from the former CTV site and the 185 chairs.

We have a list of commemorative events on today, and places that you might like to visit: Thursday 22 February 2018 – Earthquake Commemorations.

Wherever you are, whatever you feel, however you choose to reflect - you are not alone. Arohanui, Ōtautahi.

Kia ora Canterbury. It's seven years since the shake that changed us forever - 185 beautiful people were lost, many...

