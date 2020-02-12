3, 2, 1 … Valentine’s Day

Librarians recommend 3 fiction titles, 2 non-fiction titles, and 1 movie to have and to hold, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Fiction

What’s it all about? A funny royal romance about what happens when Prince meets President’s son. Alex, America’s first son and Henry, Prince of Wales are caught fighting and damage control demands that they pretend to be friends. A charming and heart-warming story of a fake-friendship that turns into something more.

Why should you read this? McQuiston's debut novel gives you a nice, optimistic, and fun love story that will make you smile.

Why you might like it: Are you a fan of cute romance? Enjoy LGBTQ+ stories? Lover of all things Royal? Then this may be your new favourite book.

In a Great Southern Land Mary O’Connor

What is it? An epic saga of romance, brotherhood, family and freedom, set in the wild and unpredictable southern landscape of colonial Australia.

Why should I read this? For an exploration of the sacrifices, losses, devotion and love that occurred during the colonial era of Australia.

Why you might like it: Fans of epic story lines and familial bonds, as well as those who are interested in Australian romance and historical fiction.

Wallbanger Alice Clayton

What’s it all about? Thanks to the paper-thin walls, Caroline soon realises she’s gaining intimate knowledge of neighbour, the arrogant and sexy Simon Parker, every night. But when the wallbanging becomes too much, Caroline confronts her mysterious neighbour, leading to annoyance and sexual tension in a humorous tale of what it means to be neighbourly.

Why should you read this? An alluring mix of steamy romance and light-hearted fun. This is a well-written story of all things friendship, comedy, sexual tension and enough tender moments to melt your heart.

Why you might like it: For fans who enjoy the provocative and naughty story lines, that have plenty of hilarious moments.

Non-Fiction

What is it? An illustrated anthology of classic and modern poems that celebrates love in all its forms.

Why you should read it: This is a great combination of classic and modern poems, with contributors ranging from Shakespeare to Neil Gaiman, and everything in-between. Topped off with some beautiful illustrations, this is a collection perfect for Valentine's Day.

Who might like it: If you're already a fan of poetry, and want to read your favourite classics along with something more modern, this might be the one for you. Also, if you're a fan of modern authors' novels, this could be a good branch into poetry.

What's it about? In sum, it's about the real and hard questions about love and relationships, based on stories from real people, ages 8 to 95 from a range of countries across the globe.

Why you should read it: It's a refreshingly honest look into elements of love and relationship that we're not often honest about - even to ourselves. That, combined with the combination of evidence, everyday experiences (from more than one country), and theory makes this a fascinating read.

Who might like it: If you're at all curious about how we behave, feel, and think when it comes to love, and why, this book may be the perfect addition to your bookshelf.

Film

Silver Linings Playbook Matthew Quick

Starring: Bradley Cooper as Pat Solitano Jr., who has just been released from a mental health facility following the dissolution of his marriage, and Jennifer Lawrence as Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow who is also struggling with mental illness.

What's it all about? Pat's determination to reconcile with his ex-wife at all costs is tested by his growing connection to Tiffany after he agrees to partner with her in a dance competition.

Why you might like it: It's sweet and funny but still retains depth in it's characters, in part due to a fantastic cast, and it manages to maintain levity and optimism about some heavy subject matter without trivialising the mental health issues it depicts.

