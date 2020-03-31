Academic eResources – Open 24/7

Maybe you left behind that folder of recommended readings that your tutor gave you? Or perhaps you never got the chance to borrow that book on medicine from your academic library? Whatever the reason for your resource hunting, never fear. Christchurch City Libraries has a huge range of academic eResources for tertiary students, including articles, eBooks, videos, and newspapers.

Looking for some academic articles? eResource Discovery Search searches across most of the (literally) millions of academic articles in our collection, as well as ebooks, photos, journals, newspapers, and videos.

Perhaps the EDS search is providing you with a bit toooo much choice, and you're not really in the mood for strategic advanced searching. You can also look at our databases separately.

There are some real stand out databases in our collection including:

Cambridge Companions Online is a great resource for English, music, and philosophy students looking for guidance through their topic. Be sure to check out more of our music, and language eResources

ABI/INFORM Global is one of the many fantastic eResources we have about business and management, ABI/INFORM Global holds fantastic info for business students, including business news, journal articles, industry reports, and more.

Gale Health and Wellness is for anyone studying medicine, with reliable information on a full range of health issues. This is just one of the great health resources your library subscribes to.

Gale Primary Sources allows you to research across a wide range of international newspaper archives (see Papers Past for the Locals). If this doesn't cover your needs, check out our full range of history resources and newspaper archives

Britannica for Adults is an online encyclopaedia has info on just about everything, but again, if you're looking for more, check out our other reference eResources.

There's also an option for visual learners with Lynda.com. This website and app gives you free access to over 267,000 tutorials, taught by industry professionals. Become a business manager, or guitar pro; go on to be a Java programmer, or animation genius (the list goes on). Best of all you can pause and repeat these tutorials as many times as you'd like.

After all that hard work- you will have earned yourself an epic movie session. Kanopy has a fantastic range of movies and documentaries. Watch 10 for free each month with your library card (they are offering more views over the lockdown). Or, if you are still keen for more reading (recreational or otherwise) try out our eBook and eAudiobook platforms, as well as our online newspapers and magazines.

Study has never been easier. You're welcome.